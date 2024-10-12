Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $466.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $466.17.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $467.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $469.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

