Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 444,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $44.32 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

