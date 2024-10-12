Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

