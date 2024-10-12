MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 12,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 134,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MyMD Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.