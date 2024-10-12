MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 12,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 134,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

