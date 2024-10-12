Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,403.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.