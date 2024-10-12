National Bank Financial Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$83.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

