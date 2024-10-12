National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

About Bombardier

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

