National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pro Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

