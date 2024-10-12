National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pro Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.60 million for the quarter.
Pro Reit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Reit
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.