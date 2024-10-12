National Bankshares Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$28.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

