Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,394 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.52.

NBIX stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

