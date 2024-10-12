Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at C$74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.00. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$75.64. The company has a market cap of C$85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 7.2428147 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

