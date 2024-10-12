Nick Keher Purchases 99 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.94).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 12th, Nick Keher acquired 102 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.90).
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher acquired 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £148.84 ($194.79).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.00 and a beta of 0.79. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.69) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONT

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.