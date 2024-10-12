Nitil Patel Purchases 1,504 Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel acquired 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,436.48 ($3,188.69).

Intercede Group Stock Performance

LON:IGP opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.25 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.75 ($2.84).

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

