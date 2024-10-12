Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.55% of Northern Technologies International worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

