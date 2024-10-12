NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
