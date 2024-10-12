Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 828 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

