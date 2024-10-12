Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

