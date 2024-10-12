NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269,830.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

