Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.53. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 126,359 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,183,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 217,464 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 159,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

