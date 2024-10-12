Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.53. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 126,359 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
