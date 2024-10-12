Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.53. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 126,359 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,183,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 217,464 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 159,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.