Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

