Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 903080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.34.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLA

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. In other news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 over the last three months. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2979744 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.