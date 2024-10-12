Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,615 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,946,000 after buying an additional 228,130 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

