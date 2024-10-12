Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,182.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,009.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.