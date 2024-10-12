Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.