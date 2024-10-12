Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $505,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

