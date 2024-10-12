Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $490,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.64 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

