Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.