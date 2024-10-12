Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $339.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $342.95. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Raymond James cut their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.83.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

