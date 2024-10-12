Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

