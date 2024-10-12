Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.