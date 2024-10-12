Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

