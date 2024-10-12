Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

