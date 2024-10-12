Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,985 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 471,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

SEE opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

