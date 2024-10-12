Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,556.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.00.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $463.37 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

