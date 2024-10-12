Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

PYCR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

PYCR opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 434.5% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 141,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

