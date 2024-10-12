Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,987.0 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
Piaggio & C. stock opened at C$2.55 on Friday. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.
About Piaggio & C.
