Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Stitch Fix, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,658 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.