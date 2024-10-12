Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised by Zacks Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.9 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

