Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $167.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.55%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

