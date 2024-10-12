Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:EXE)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

