Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,019,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

