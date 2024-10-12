Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

