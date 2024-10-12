Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 459.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $71.34.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

