Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.90.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

