Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

