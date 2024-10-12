RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.29. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
