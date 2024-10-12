Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Realty Income stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

