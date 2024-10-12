Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives $329.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Reliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day moving average of $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.