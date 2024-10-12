Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIL. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.