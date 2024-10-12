Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07.
Read Our Latest Report on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.