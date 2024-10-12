Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.